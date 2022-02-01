Union Budget 2022-23 brings new strength to India's development trajectory: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Lauding the Union Budget 2022-23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that it brings with it new energy and strength to India's development trajectory, especially at a time when the country is courageously fighting a "once-in-a-lifetime" global pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Today's #AatmanirbharBharatKaBudget brings with it new energy and strength to our development trajectory, especially at a time when we are courageously fighting a once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic. This Budget brings more infra, more investment, more growth, and more jobs."

The Prime Minister further said that people from all walks of life welcomed the budget today.

"People from all walks of life have welcomed the #AatmanirbharBharatKaBudget. The youth of India see this Budget as one that will give wings to their ambitions," PM Modi stated.

He added that the emphasis of this budget on futuristic technologies in all spheres is noteworthy and will benefit a cross-section of our citizens.

The Prime Minister said that this budget caters to the development needs of people in remote areas, hill states, and those states on the banks of the Ganga and is in line with the government's focus on all-around and inclusive development.

PM Modi informed that there are many provisions in this budget aimed at transforming the agriculture sector including ensuring credit, record (Minimum Support Price) MSP, boosting food processing, and encouraging start-ups in the sector.

"I am confident that the hardworking small farmers will prosper thanks to these steps," the Prime Minister further said in a tweet.

Informing about his virtual Atmanirbhar Arthvyawastha address to BJP workers tomorrow, PM Modi said, "I will be talking about today's people-friendly and progressive Budget at a program tomorrow, February 2 at 11 am. Do join the programme..."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha and later in Rajya Sabha today.

The Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the Union Budget Session of Parliament is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the Budget Session will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)