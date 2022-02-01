Union Budget 2022-23 is a progressive growth-oriented budget, says Yogi Adityanath

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the Union Budget and termed it a 'progressive' growth-oriented Budget.

According to Yogi, the new budget will fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and help the Indian economy reach greater heights despite being badly impacted by the pandemic. "It is a progressing growth-oriented Budget. It will help the economy become the world's largest economy during the COVID period. Most importantly, the new Budget will benefit farmers, women and youth."

Yogi said that Union Budget 2022-23 would solve the long-standing demand of farmers for the increase in income. Apart from that, he stated that the Budget has provisions for creating 60 lakh jobs for youth, which would help ease out unemployment issues. "There are provisions for women empowerment in the new Budget-Mission Shakti", he said.

According to him, infrastructure has been given importance in the new Budget. 400 Bande Bharat trains would be operational. New airports, cargo and health have been accorded top priority. "The Budget will boost the country economically", he added.

On Tuesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the second digital Union Budget. (ANI)