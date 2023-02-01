Union Budget 2023 focuses on inclusive growth, taking education to all sections of society, says educationist

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): The thrust of the Union Budget 2023-24 is on inclusive growth and development, taking education to all sections of society, Professor Anil Kumar from Delhi University said on Wednesday.

Talking to ANI, Department of Commerce, Delhi University, Professor Anil Kumar said, "As far as the education sector is concerned, the announcement has been made in the Union Budget for the opening of 157 new nursing colleges."

"In our country, there is a scarcity of nurses and as new medical colleges are being open in almost every district, their nursing staff is also required along with doctors. I feel, with the opening of these colleges, the scarcity of nurses will go away," he added.

He praised the budget for focusing on Artificial Intelligence with the AI Advance Centers.

"Secondly, in today's context, our education has become multi-disciplinary and the focus is on technology. In today's budget, as a major boost to AI, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced building three advance centres for research in AI. In these centres, along with research, it will also be seen in how AI can help solve the problems in our country," he added.

The DU Professor further said that with the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna 4.0, the government has moved a step ahead in focusing on the youth as it will lead to vocationalisation of education.

He also praised the budget for laying focus on making education application-oriented.

"In the last budget, the government made an announcement of the apprenticeship scheme. To boost that scheme, this time they have come up with a provision, that the education should be application-oriented and connected with practical life as it is important to give industry experience," he further added.

He believes that the National Digital Library will prove to be a good step and help in taking education to remote villages.

"Finance Minister has also announced to set up National Digital library. In the last budget, they mentioned Digital University and this is an extension of that. In National Digital Library, resources will be created, and digitized and will be taken to remote villages. I feel the digital library will be proven a good step," he said.

Kumar also believes that the budget will help in providing more incentives for start-ups.

"Along with this, there is the provision of boosting e-commerce and start-ups. In this tax holiday that was going on, they have extended it for another year. It means the youth who can open start-ups along with or after the education, in this budget more incentive will be given," he further said.

Speaking in the context of the education sector, the DU Professor said that the budget will boost inclusive growth benefitting all social classes.

"The best announcement that has been made in this is the recruitment of teachers and support staff in 'Eklavya Model Residential Schools'. This will help in these schools become operational and serve tribal students in order to give them quality education. Basically, this budget's thrust is on inclusive growth and development," he added. (ANI)