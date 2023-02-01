Union Budget 2023 growth-oriented and pro-development, says Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday hailed the Union Budget 2023-2024 for being growth-oriented and pro-development.

While talking to ANI, Puri said, "It's a budget for growth and development. In the last two years, we faced many difficulties but thanks to the farsighted policies of PM, we are back to the pre-Covid level of economic activities in every sector. Capital expenditure increased by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore.

"Money spent on urban infrastructure will benefit people. Expenditure incurred through economic activities especially infrastructure building and capital expenditure is productive. This budget will give benefits to all sections of society whether it is youth, women, SCs and STs," he added.



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamn in her budget speech said that government will create Urban Infrastructure Development Fund on the lines of the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund which will be managed by the National Housing Bank.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the "first budget of Amrit Kaal" and said it would lay a strong foundation for building a developed India. The Prime Minister said that the budget prioritises the deprived and will fulfil the dreams of the aspirational society, the farmers, and the middle class.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 today in Lok Sabha. This was the third time in a row that the government presented the budget in a paperless form.

Highlights of the budget presented by the Union Finance Minister included significant incentives under the new income tax regime.

The IT rebate limit in the new regime has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh and the new tax regime will be the default tax regime, the Finance Minister said. Capital expenditure outlay has been increased by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore, accounting for 3.3 per cent of the GDP. (ANI)

