Union Budget 2023 will be pro-middle class: Pralhad Joshi ahead of Sitharaman's speech

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): The Union Budget 2023 will be the "best" and pro-middle class budget, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said ahead of Wednesday's presentation of the Union Budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began the presentation in Lok Sabha at 11 am today.

"This will be the best budget. This will be a pro-poor, pro-middle class budget," Joshi told ANI.

The Minister said that the world is accepting India's model and the country is going ahead and witnessing economic growth.

"They (Oppn)shouldn't show dissatisfaction. If they have grievances, let it be against the government. They should show large-heartedness to show satisfaction for the country's development," he said.

India's economy is expected to grow at 6.8 per cent and this budget will be a pro-people budget that will support the growth of the economy, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai told reporters today.

Congress Lok Sabha Chief Whip K Suresh said that, "We don't think this government is giving any concession to salaried people. They are announcing the budget only for eyewash schemes. They did the same in previous budgets. This time, focussing on 2024 elections, some schemes and reliefs may be announced."

"We expect that this budget will ideate 2024 General Elections, for advantage in 2024 elections and some state elections. Last three budgets focussed on corporate and upper-class. Middle class and common people were totally ignored," he said.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress said that the Budget 2023 should be as per the expectations of every section of society. "Economic Survey was presented like a political manifesto, whereas it should present the real situation of the economy. Government silent on those looting and leaving the country," he said.



Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that New India was rising under the leadership of PM Modi. "My best wishes to PM and the FM for presentation of the Unon Budget. Under PM's leadership, a prosperous, powerful India is being built and our resolution is the welfare of poor. Budget will take India ahead in this direction," he said.

Earlier today, ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2023-24 in the Parliament, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that the budget will incorporate the expectations of every section of society and match their expectations.

This will be the Narendra Modi government's last full Budget in this term of the Parliament.

Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister held a meeting in Parliament ahead of the budget presentation by finance minister.

Speaking to ANI ahead of the Budget presentation, MoS Finance said that the people's expectations would be reflected in the Budget which will be presented later today.

"This is the budget incorporating the expectations of every section of society. Indian economy is on track due to the leadership of PM Modi and the supervision of Nirmala Sitharaman. The Economic Survey also suggests the same. The budget has been made keeping in view all sections of society and it will stand on everyone's expectations," Chaudhary said.

MoS Finance Dr B Karad told reporters that all making are making progress, and cited the Economic Survey.

"Country has made good recovery from COVID. If we look at Economic Survey, all sectors are making progress. Compared to other countries, our economy is good. When PM took oath in 2014, India was 10th (in terms of economy), today it is 5th," he said.

This year's Budget holds much significance as the country is scheduled to have the next Lok Sabha election in April-May 2024.

The budget session of the Parliament began on Tuesday with President's address. This year's budget session is going to have 27 sittings till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers. The first part of the session will conclude on February 13. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the Budget Session and conclude on April 6. (ANI)

