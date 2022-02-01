Union Budget: A directionless budget, nothing for youth, farmers, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 1 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday criticised the Union Budget 2022-23 by terming it 'directionless'.

Reacting to the Budget, Baghel said, "It is a directionless budget. It doesn't have anything to offer to farmers, women and the youth. This Budget says nothing about doubling farmers' income and the smart city project."



"The budget said nothing about the incomplete projects announced in the last Budget", he added.

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister informed that the state would establish Amar Jawan Jyoti in Raipur, the state's capital.

He also announced the Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhumihin Krishi Majdoor Yojana which would be rolled out on February 3 on Rahul Gandhi's visit. (ANI)

