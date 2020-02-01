Union budget aims to strengthen health sector, infrastructure, medical education, says Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has termed the Union budget a pragmatic, holistic and people's budget with special focus on health, medical infrastructure, and medical education.

This year, the health sector has been allocated Rs. 69,000 crore.

"The health budget shows an increase of 3.75 percent, while there has been a 10 percent hike in the allocation for the department for medical research. The budget 2020 is on medical infrastructure, human resources in the health, and holistic health and wellness," said Harsh Vardhan.

"To address the shortage of qualified doctors (specialist and general practitioners), it is proposed to attach a medical college with existing district hospitals in PPP mode," he added.

"As part of strengthening the medical infrastructure, the government will support the creation of hospitals in those aspirational districts, particularly in the two and three-tier cities, which do not have empanelled hospitals under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY. This shall be under PPP mode with a viability gap funding support," said the Union Minister

Under the National Board of Examinations (NEB), large hospitals with sufficient capacity will be encouraged to train resident doctors in DNB / FNB.

"Bridge course for nurses and paramedics for equivalence with foreign courses will be designed by the ministry of health and skill development together with professional bodies," he said.

In addition, 6500 projects under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) include projects of healthcare for all.

Those states that fully allow the facilities of the hospital to the medical college and wish to provide land at a concession would be able to receive viability gap funding from the Centre, he added.

Vardhan informed that the "TB Harega Desh Jeetega" campaign has received a boost in the budget. This shall strengthen our resolve and commitment to end tuberculosis by 2025.

The budget has also witnessed the importance of preventive and primitive health with support for Mission Indradhanush, Fit India campaign, digital linkage of all Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres. (ANI)

