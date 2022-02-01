Union budget is full of opportunities for higher growth, more investment and jobs: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Union Budget 2022-23 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is full of new possibilities for "'more infrastructure, more investment, more growth and more jobs".

In his comments on the union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day, the Prime Minister said the budget will "ensure a bright future for the country's youth".

"This budget brings in new hopes and opportunities for the people. It strengthens the economy; it's full of new opportunities of more infrastructure, more investment, more growth and more jobs. This budget ensures a bright future for the youth," the Prime Minister said.

Terming the budget as people-friendly and progressive, he said it has brought a new confidence of faster development in the midst of the situation created by COVID-19.

"This budget will create many new opportunities for the common man besides strengthening the economy," he said.

PM Modi stated that the welfare of the poor is an important aspect of the budget.

"Every poor person should have a pucca house, water from the tap, toilet, gas facility, all these have been given special attention. Simultaneously there is an equal emphasis on modern internet connectivity," he said.

Referring to National Ropeways Development Programme, Parvatmala, the Prime Minister said for the first time in the country, a scheme is being started for such areas as Himachal, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast.

"This scheme will create a modern system of transportation on the mountains," he said.

The Prime Minister also said that as part of efforts to clean river Ganga, organic farming will be encouraged in states along the river.

"I congratulate Finance Minister Nirmalaji and her entire team for this people-friendly and progressive budget," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)