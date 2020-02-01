Union Budget is people's budget: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur said here on Saturday that Union Budget 2020-21 is people's Budget.

"This budget is for new India, young India. This budget is people's budget in the true sense," said Thakur while talking to ANI.

"The focus is on rural India, agriculture and on doubling the farmer's income," he said.

"103 lakh crores have been given for the infrastructure sector. Will this not create jobs? Employment will be generated with the boost in the economy," said the Union Minister.

In the longest Union Budget speech in history, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today talked about tax regime, finance, agriculture, irrigation, water, sanitation, healthcare, education, infrastructure, women, digital connectivity among others. (ANI)

