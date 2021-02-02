Union budget must benefit those affected by COVID-19, says TRS leader

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 1 (ANI): Ahead of the Union Budget 2021-22 presentation, TRS Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Kavitha Kalvakuntla on Monday said that the budget must benefit those who have been most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

"I look forward to the budget address by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamanji. After the challenging year 2020, I look forward to key announcements that must benefit those who have been most affected by the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns," said MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla, Nizamabad, Telangana.

"There is limited fiscal headroom. The government should make spending decisions wisely benefitting the wide set of Indians who have been affected significantly in 2020. I hope there is no reduction in social spending. Programs that support infrastructure, healthcare, employment must continue to have adequate allocation! Let's hope for strong indicators from the budget that generates employment for those without jobs and increases income for those with jobs,"



With the Union Budget 2021 set to be delivered in paperless form for the first time, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replaced the Swadeshi 'bahi khata' and switched to a tablet.



The Finance Minister was seen carrying a tablet kept inside a red coloured cover with a golden coloured national emblem embossed on it. This year, the Union Budget will be delivered in paperless form for the first time. The budget 2021 assumes greater significance as it comes amid the COVID pandemic which has caused economic disruption.



Finance Minister had launched the "Union Budget Mobile App" for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience, according to the Finance Ministry. (ANI)

