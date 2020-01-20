Union Budget process kicks off with 'Halwa ceremony' tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Jan 19 (ANI): In order to mark the beginning of printing of documents relating to Union Budget 2020-21, the customary 'Halwa Ceremony' is set to be held on Monday at Ministry of Finance, North Block.

It marks the beginning of lockdown of several officials in the finance ministry and who remains cut off from their families until the presentation of the Budget by the finance minister in the Lok Sabha.

As a part of the ritual, which has continued for long, 'halwa' is prepared in a big 'kadhai' and served to the entire staff in the ministry.

The Union Budget will be presented on February 1. (ANI)