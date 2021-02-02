Union Budget reflection of NDA's policies of promoting neo-liberal policies

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 1 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Union Budget was a reflection of the NDA government's announcement that it would implement the neo-liberal process.

"The budget proposals to privatize more public sector companies and increase foreign investment in the insurance sector indicates that government will withdraw from all sectors, leaving the country entirely in the commercial interest. The budget also acknowledges that the central government will continue on the path of new agricultural policies that will open it up to private monopolies," said Vijayan.



Chief Minister alleged that BJP-led central government has also confirmed with the budget that all the talks with the farmers' organizations were lies and that they do not intend to repeal the controversial laws.

"Instead of subsidizing farmers, the Center is taking steps to provide more credit to them. This will increase their debt and will not solve their problems. This will only aggravate the existing problems in the agricultural sector," he said.

Vijayan said that there is nothing in the Union budget to provide relief to those who have lost income in the wake of the Covid-19 epidemic. (ANI)

