Union budget to be presented on February 1 at 11 am

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): The Union budget will be presented at 11 AM on February 1, said sources.

A day before, on January 31, President Ramnath Kovind will address the joint session of Parliament.

In view of COVID-19 guidelines, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will be functioning in staggered timings. The Lower House will function from 4 PM to 9 PM in the evening and Rajya Sabha from 10 AM to 3 PM in the morning, added the sources.



However, on January 31 and February 1, the timings will be from 11 AM for both the houses, stated the sources.

The first part of the budget session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the budget session will take place March 14 to April 8, as per the sources.

Meanwhile, the Economic Survey will be tabled at noon on January 31. (ANI)

