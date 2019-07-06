Union Budget will leapfrog India into world's top economies: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): Welcoming the Union Budget, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying that this magnificent budget would leapfrog India into the world's top economies.

In a press release issued by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's office, Adityanath said, "It is for the first time, after independence, that a full-time woman Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman has presented the Union Budget."

"Union Budget 2019 meets the expectations and aspirations of the people of the country. This budget is for economic development and supports the farmers, youth, poor and other communities of the country," he said.

The UP Chief Minister said: "It is a matter of pride for us that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has achieved the milestone of becoming an economy of 2.7 trillion dollar and soon will become an economy of 3 trillion dollar. We have set our goal to become an economy of 5 trillion dollar soon."

"It took almost 55 years to become an economy of one trillion dollar but under the able leadership and good governance of PM Modi, we have achieved this target in just five years," he said.

Adityanath said that the target is set to provide affordable housing, toilet, free electricity connections and LPG connections to every poor household when India completes 75 years of its independence in 2022.

"It is commendable that the government has set its goals of providing concrete houses, toilets, free electricity connections, free gas connection and to successfully implement the 'One Power, One Grid' scheme across the country," he said.

The UP Chief Minister said that it is creditable to initiate pension scheme for three crore entrepreneurs of the country, increase the scope of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, announcing the scheme of 'Har Ghar Nal' and setting the targets of completion by 2024.

Congratulating the Prime Minister for the budget, Adityanath said that this budget would fulfill the aim of new and powerful India, with the slogan of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'. (ANI)

