Union budget will promote inflation, not generate employment: Congress leader Sachin Pilot

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Congress leader and former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said the union budget would promote inflation and not generate employment,

"This budget is full of inflation but less of employment. Currently, there are three main issues, farmers' issues, inflation, unemployment," said Pilot.

"Government should've given relief to the people who are suffering from inflation but Finance Minister disappointed them," he added.



Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slamming the Centre over the Union Budget said that it does not have anything for the salaried class, middle class, poor, youth, farmers and MSMEs.

"M0di G0vernment's Zer0 Sum Budget! Nothing for--Salaried class--Middle class--The poor and deprived--Youth--Farmers--MSMEs," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday tabled Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha and later in Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

