Union cabinet approves import of 1.2 lakh tonnes onion

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The union cabinet on Wednesday approved import of 1.2 lakh metric tonnes onion in view of high prices of the essential commodity in the market.

"The cabinet has given its approval to the import of 1.2 lakh metric tonnes of onion," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters after a meeting of the union cabinet.

The government has been holding regular meetings on ways to check the rise in the price of onions. (ANI)

