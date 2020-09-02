Union Cabinet approves J-K Official Languages Bill, 2020

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Union Cabinet has approved the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill 2020 in which five languages Urdu, Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi and English will be official languages, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. The Bill will be introduced in Parliament soon, he added.

"This has been done based on public demand," Javadekar added.

"Inclusion of Dogri, Hindi and Kashmiri as official languages in Jammu and Kashmir is not only a fulfillment of a long-pending public demand but also in keeping with the spirit of equality ushered after Aug 5, 2019," said Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

Briefing on another decision by the Union Cabinet, Javadekar said, "Union Cabinet has approved three MoUs - one between Textile Ministry and Japan for quality evaluation method, between Mining Ministry and Finland and between Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Denmark."(ANI)

