Union Cabinet approves MoU between ISRO and Bolivian space agency

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Bolivian space agency for exploration and uses of outer space.

"The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its ex-post facto approval to the MoU signed between India and Bolivia on cooperation in the exploration and uses of outer space for peaceful purposes," read a press release.

Space science, technology and applications like remote sensing, satellite communication and satellite-based navigation; space science and planetary exploration; use of spacecraft and space systems and ground system; and application of space technology are seen as potential areas of collaboration between the two agencies.

A Joint Working Group will be set up comprising members from the ISRO and Bolivian Space Agency (ABE), which will work out the time frame and means of implementing the MoU.

The memorandum of understanding between the two space agencies was signed this year in March during President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Bolivia. (ANI)

