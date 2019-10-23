Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad briefing media after the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad briefing media after the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Union Cabinet approves revival plan for BSNL, MTNL, gives nod to their merger

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 22:34 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for revival of BSNL and MTNL by administrative allotment of spectrum for 4G services, debt restructuring by raising of bonds with sovereign guarantee, reducing employee costs, monetisation of assets and in-principle approval of merger of BSNL and MTNL.
Addressing a press conference after the meeting of Union Cabinet, Communications and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Cabinet approved administrative allotment of spectrum for 4G services to BSNL and MTNL so as to enable these PSUs to provide broadband and other data services. The spectrum will be funded by the government by capital infusion in these PSUs at a value of Rs 20,140 crore.
The GST of Rs 3,674 crore for the spectrum value will also be borne by the government. By using this spectrum allotment, BSNL and MTNL will be able to deliver 4G services, compete in the market and provide high-speed data using their vast network including in rural areas.
The minister said the Cabinet also approved in principle the merger of the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) and the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).
"We are going to merge MTNL with BSNL. Since MTNL is a listed company with shares, the merger will take time. Till then, MTNL will act as a subsidiary of BSNL," he said.
He also said that the government has no plan to close or disinvest MTNL and BSNL and expressed confidence that the BSNL will become profitable in two years. "Neither MTNL or BSNL is being closed, nor being disinvested," he said.
The minister said that the BSNL and the MTNL will also raise long-term bonds of Rs 15,000 crore for which sovereign guarantee will be provided by the government.
BSNL and MTNL will restructure their existing debt with these resources. Prasad said the two organisations will also offer voluntary retirement to their employees, aged 50 years and above.
An official release said the ex-gratia component of VRS (voluntary retirement scheme) will require Rs 17,169 crore. In addition, the government will meet the cost towards pension, gratuity and commutation.
The release said the BSNL and the MTNL will monetise their assets so as to raise resources for retiring debt, servicing of bonds, upgrading of network, expansion and meeting the operational fund requirements. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:37 IST

Cabinet nod to MoU with Kuwait in accounting, audit

New Delhi, Oct 23 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for capacity building and strengthening the accounting, financial and audit knowledge-base in Kuwait.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:37 IST

Cabinet nod to cooperation with EU commission on railway safety

New Delhi, Oct 23 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved administrative arrangement on cooperation between the Ministry of Railways and the Directorate General for Mobility and Transport of the European Commission to strengthen future technical exchanges and cooperation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:18 IST

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy chairs review meeting on sand policy in state

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday ordered the district collectors in the state to identify sand reaches at ponds, lakes, canals and small rivers in the area and ordered that the mining at these will only be conducted un

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:15 IST

J-K: DGP chairs high-level meeting, reviews law and order,...

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting at the Police Control Room here in which he took stock of the security situation in Jammu region, preparedness for Block Development Council (BDC) elections, situati

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:15 IST

ITBP to have two new commands

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The union cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal of cadre review of Group "A" General Duty (Executive) cadre and non-GD cadre of Indo- Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:15 IST

Cabinet nod to agreement on science and technology Cooperation with US

New Delhi, Oct 23 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal of agreement on science and technology cooperation between India and the United States of America.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:12 IST

Himachal: 5 killed as car falls into Kullu gorge

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Five people lost their lives after a car fell into a gorge at the Shilli village in Nirmand area of Kullu district, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:11 IST

Sonia Gandhi hands over 'chadar' to be offered at Bareilly Sharif Dargah

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday handed over a 'chadar' to be offered for Bareilly Sharif Dargah, to a delegation of All India Minority Congress here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:09 IST

Cabinet nod to MoU between India and St Vincent and Grenadines...

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave ex post-facto approval to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and St Vincent and the Grenadines on cooperation in traditional systems of medicine.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:09 IST

Two accused in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case being taken to Lucknow...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Two accused in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case are being taken to Lucknow from Ahmedabad airport after a local court here granted 72 hours transit remand earlier on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:09 IST

UP: Officials hand over Rs 15L cheque to Kamlesh Tiwari's wife in Sitapur

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A cheque of Rs 15 lakh was handed over to widow of slain Hindu Samaj leader Kamlesh Tiwari here on Wednesday on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:00 IST

Venkaiah Naidu felicitates 60 meritorious students of HRD's...

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday attended the valedictory function of Pradhan Mantri Innovative Learning Programme-DHRUV and felicitated the 60 meritorious students selected for the program in New Delhi.

Read More
iocl