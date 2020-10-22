Union cabinet decision will pave way for establishing all three tiers of PRIs in J-K: Manoj Sinha

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 22 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday termed the Union Cabinet decision concerning adaptation of Panchayati Raj Act in the state as "a watershed moment" and said it pave way for the establishment of all three tiers of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and strengthening the grassroots democracy.

Sinha said it will also give a boost to the developmental agenda centred around people's welfare.

An official release said the Centre has fully applied the 73rd Constitutional Amendment to the UT which was pending for the last 28 years.



"With this, all three tiers of Panchayati Raj Institutions shall be formed for the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

Sinha expressed his gratitude to the Union Government for approving full application of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment to Jammu and Kashmir.

The release said that after adaptation of J-K Panchayati Raj Act,1989, every district will have a District Development Council having jurisdiction over the entire district excluding municipal areas.

Every District Development Council will now have 14 directly elected members. It shall consist of the directly elected members, the chairpersons of all BDCs and members of the Legislative assembly from the district, the release said. (ANI)

