Union Cabinet extends tenure of commission constituted to examine sub-categorisation within OBCs

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:35 IST

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the extension of the term of the commission constituted under Article 340 of the Constitution to examine the issue of sub-categorisation within other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the Central List by six months.
The term of the Commission has been extended up to January 31, 2020, from July 31, 2019.
"The proposed extension of tenure shall enable the "Commission" to submit a comprehensive report on the issue of sub-categorisation of OBCs, after consultation with various stakeholders," an official statement said.
On June 25, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar had informed the Lok Sabha through a written reply that the committee has not submitted its report to the government.
The four-member Commission headed by Justice (Retd) G Rohini, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, was constituted on October 2, 2017. The committee was to submit its report in twelve weeks' time from the date of assumption of charge by the chairperson. (ANI)

