Union Cabinet meeting to be held at 11 am today

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): A meeting of the Union Cabinet will be held here at 11 am on Wednesday amid the COVID-19 crisis.

On Monday, India entered the fourth phase of the lockdown which will continue till May 31.

With 5,611 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 1,06,750 today, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 140 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 3,303.

Out of the total cases, 61,149 are actives cases and 42,298 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

