Union Cabinet meeting to be held today via video conferencing

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held on Wednesday via video conferencing.

"Union Cabinet meeting to be held today at 10:30 am via video conferencing," an official said.

The meeting is scheduled to be held post farmers' tractor rally that caused violence in various parts of the national capital on Tuesday.



In the last meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, 2020, the Cabinet had approved the export of Akash Missile System aiming to achieve the target of USD 5 billion of defence export and improve strategic relations with friendly foreign countries.

It had also approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of the Republic of India and the Royal Government of Bhutan on Cooperation in the peaceful users of outer space signed on November 19, 2020 by both sides at Bangalore/Thimpu and exchanged.

The Union Cabinet had also approved the opening of 3 Indian Missions in Estonia, Paraguay and Dominican Republic in 2021. (ANI)

