Union Cabinet meeting to be held today via video conferencing

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held on Wednesday via video-conferencing.

The virtual meeting, which will reportedly start at 2:30 pm.



The agenda of the meeting is yet to be known.

The Union Cabinet held a recent meeting ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2021-22 on February 1.

The Union Budget 2021-22 proposals rest on six pillars: Health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D, minimum government and maximum governance.(ANI)

