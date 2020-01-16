Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)
Union Cabinet meeting to be held tomorrow

ANI | Updated: Jan 16, 2020 17:07 IST

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held at the Prime Minister's residence -- 7, Lok Kalyan Marg here on Friday.
The meeting came ahead of the Budget Session of the Parliament which will commence on January 31. (ANI)

