New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held at the Prime Minister's residence -- 7, Lok Kalyan Marg here on Friday.
The meeting came ahead of the Budget Session of the Parliament which will commence on January 31. (ANI)
Union Cabinet meeting to be held tomorrow
ANI | Updated: Jan 16, 2020 17:07 IST
