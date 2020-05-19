Union Cabinet meeting to be held tomorrow

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held on Wednesday in the national capital.



India entered into the fourth phase of the lockdown on Monday which will continue till May 31 to contain COVID-19 spread. However, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given powers to States/Union Territories to demarcate areas in Green, Orange and Red zones, and allow activities in these areas except in containment zones. (ANI)