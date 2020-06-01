Union Cabinet meeting to begin shortly

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): A meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will begin shortly.

It will be the first meeting of the Cabinet after the Central government entered into its second year of office.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting will also be held today at the Prime Minister's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. (ANI)

