Union Cabinet to meet on Monday morning

New Delhi (India), Aug 4 (ANI): The Union Cabinet is scheduled to meet on Monday morning at the official residence of Prime Minister in the national capital.

The meeting will take place at 9.30 am at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

A meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) is also likely to be held tomorrow, informed sources.

Sources also added that issues pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir are likely to be discussed during the high-profile engagements.

The bill to increase the number of judges in Supreme Court -- The Supreme

Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2019 -- is likely to come up for discussion in the Cabinet meeting before it is introduced in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)