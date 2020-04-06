Union Cabinet to meet today via video conferencing

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): The Union Cabinet is scheduled to meet at 1 pm today via video conferencing.

On March 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Union Cabinet meeting where ministers were seen observing social distancing, which is a precaution against COVID-19.

The Cabinet ministers were seen seated maintaining a distance from each other in the Cabinet meeting held at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital.

Prime Minister Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country last month, to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi had said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it. (ANI)

