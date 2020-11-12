Union Cabinet to meet today via video conferencing

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Union Cabinet is scheduled to meet on Wednesday (today) via video-conferencing.



The agenda for the meeting is yet to be known.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met on November 4 and approved the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Israel on cooperation in the field of health and medicine.

The Cabinet also gave its approval for signing an MoU between the Ministry of Communications of India and the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) of the United Kingdom government on cooperation in the field of telecommunications/information and communication technologies (ICTs). (ANI)

