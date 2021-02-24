Union Cabinet to meet today via video conferencing

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held on Wednesday via video-conferencing.



The virtual meeting will reportedly start at 10:30 am. The agenda of the meeting is yet to be known.

In the last meeting held on February 17, the cabinet approved enhanced delegation of financial powers to the tune of up to Rs 200 crore under capital procurement to levels below vice-chief of Armed Forces.

The Cabinet is scheduled to meet ahead of the Election commission of India's meeting today to finalise the upcoming Assembly elections of five states.(ANI)

