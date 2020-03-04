Union Cabinet to meet today

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Union Cabinet is scheduled to meet today at 9.30 am.

The meeting comes a day after the Lok Sabha witnessed unruly scenes for the second successive day over Opposition pressed for an immediate discussion on recent Delhi violence, which claimed over 45 lives and left around 200 injured.

Replying to the Opposition's demand, Lok Sabha speaker said the government is ready for discussion on Delhi violence after Holi on March 11.

Following the government's decision, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi slammed the BJP-led central government for deferring discussion in Parliament over Delhi violence till post-Holi, saying the discussion must be held now and not later.

"Discussion on restoring normalcy in Delhi needs to be held now," said Singhvi in a press conference here.

Singhvi had said, "The present situation demands PM Modi to condemn his party colleagues for giving hate speeches. Also, he needs to condemn Union Home Minister Amit Shah's choice of words during the Delhi election."

"The Prime Minister also needs to visit the violence-affected areas to show them his support and also needs to prioritise the investigation against the culprits of Delhi violence," he had added.

The Congress leader also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "probably silent because of some reasons".

Moreover, there may be a discussion regarding the arrangement made in view of Coronavirus cases in India. So far six positive cases of deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in India, as per the Union Health Ministry.

According to the Ministry, the fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported from New Delhi, Telangana, and Rajasthan where an Italian national has been found positive with the infection in Jaipur. Last month, three cases were recorded in Kerala -- who have now recovered and discharged from hospital. (ANI)