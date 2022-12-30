Union coal secretary, CIL chairman visit world's largest coal gasification plant of Jindal Steel

Angul (Odisha) [India], December 30 (ANI): Union Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena and Coal India Limited (CIL) Chairman Pramod Agarwal, on Thursday, visited the Coal Gasification Plant (CGP) of Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) in Odisha's Angul.

The CGP is in the 6 MTPA integrated steel-making facility, said a press release.

Jindal Steel and Power said in a tweet, "Coal Gasification is the future of coal. It will help in import substitution and make India self-reliant in energy resources while reducing our carbon footprint. The visit of the Coal Secretary and Chairman CIL is deeply motivating for all of us at JSP."

As per the release, the 2,25,000 Nm3/h CGP in JSP's Angul Plant is the world's first and largest coal gasification plant for steel-making based on 'swadeshi' raw material. JSP is the only steel manufacturer in the world which is using the Syn-Gas in its DRI to produce steel that generates minimal carbon in comparison to other techniques used for steel manufacturing.

The CGP has become a 'technology demonstrator' and is appreciated by various industry experts. It can also help in producing blue hydrogen, as the Syn-Gas produced by it contains 60 per cent hydrogen, the release stated.

"JSP is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in the steel, mining and infrastructure sectors. With an investment of 12 billion USD across the globe, the company is continuously scaling its capacity utilization and efficiencies to capture opportunities for building a self-reliant India," JSP described itself in the release. (ANI)