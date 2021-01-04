Union Education Minister lays foundation of engineering, management schools at JNU

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' laid the foundation stone of the buildings for School of Engineering and Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday through a virtual event.

The dignitaries and intellectuals present on the occasion included Vice Chancellor, JNU, Professor M. Jagdish Kumar, Rector I Prof.Chintamani Mahapatra, Rector II Prof. Satish Chandra Garkoti, Rector III Prof. Rana Pratap Singh and the deans of the new schools, Prof. Unnat Pandit and Prof. Satyavrat Patnaik, said a release by the Ministry of Education.

Pokhriyal expressed his delight at the naming the School of Management after late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was not only a visionary Prime Minister of India, but an inspiring author too.

The Minister said that engineering and management education will complement each other and inspire the youth to become self-reliant entrepreneurs. He hoped that the proposed building with world-class facilities will be endowed with technology-based pedagogy and development of learners.

Pokhriyal also congratulated Prof M. Jagadesh Kumar for taking the University to new heights of progress and initiating realisation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.



The vote of thanks was given by the registrar of the University, Prof. Pramod Kumar.

The Union Minister tweeted, "I was extremely happy to lay the foundation of Academic Complex for School of Engineering and ABV School of Management and Entrepreneurship at JNU today."

"The schools have been named after former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, whose vision keeps inspiring us. It was an honour for me to lay the foundation stones of schools named after him," he said.



"I congratulated JNU on the Schools of Management and Engineering and believe that they will play an important role in making Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's dream of an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat come true," he added. (ANI)

