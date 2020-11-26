Union Environment Ministry approves construction of Rs 1,100 crore Song Dam Drinking Water Project in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 26 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has approved the construction of the Song Dam Drinking Water Project worth Rs 1100 crore in Dehradun, according to a press release, on Wednesday.

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat took to Twitter, said, "I am very happy to announce that the Song Dam Drinking Water Project has been approved by the Forest Advisory Committee under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Government of India."



"The Central Water Commission has already approved the design of the Song Dam Drinking Water Project that costs around Rs 1100 crore," the tweet added.

The press release added, "This scheme, will provide 24-hour drinking water to the city of Dehradun and will give a rebirth to River Rispana. It one of the most important projects of our government. Originally built on the Song River, the dam is about 148 meters high and aims to generate power up to six megawatts."

Later, CM Rawat tweeted that he is extremely thankful to the central government for providing such a unique gift, that is under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He thanked the Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate, Prakash Javadekar for his support. (ANI)

