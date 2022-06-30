Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to release assessment report of states, UTs

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will release the assessment report of the States and Union Territories under 'Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP), 2020' in the presence of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal today.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the BRAP report includes 301 reform points that cover 15 business regulatory areas such as access to Information, single window system, labour, environment, sectoral reforms and other reforms spanning across the lifecycle of a typical business.

Sectoral reforms have been introduced for the first time in BRAP 2020 wherein 72 reforms were identified across 9 sectors, namely, trade licence, healthcare, legal metrology, cinema halls, hospitality, fire NOC, telecom, movie shooting and tourism, the Ministry said.



Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has been releasing such reports since 2014 for steering business reforms to create an investor-friendly ecosystem across the country.

So far 4 editions of the assessment of have been released, and the latest edition was for the 2020 assessment.

The DPIIT has undertaken a feedback-based exercise wherein feedback was taken from businesses on the quality of implementation of the reforms carried out by the States and the UTs.

The DPIIT is the institutional anchor for the Ease of Doing Business program. It has brought in a cohesive approach by breaking the silos and working in collaboration with States and Union UTs to improve their business regulatory environment, it added. (ANI)

