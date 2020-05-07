Union Health Minister approves Maharashtra's proposal to use ICU beds of Defence and Railway hospitals in Mumbai

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has approved the Maharashtra government's proposal to use Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of Defence and Railway hospitals in Mumbai for COVID-19 patients.

"Though Dr Harsh Vardhan has allowed the Maharashtra government to use the ICUs of Defence and Railway hospitals in Mumbai for coronavirus patients, he has also instructed that these ICU beds must be used as the last available option," according to an official statement issued by Maharashtra Health Ministry.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Health Ministry had a video conference with the Union Health Minister wherein they discussed the prevailing situation of COVID-19 in Mumbai and Maharashtra.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 49,391, including 14,183 recovered/migrated and 1,694 deaths, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

