Union Health Minister condoles deaths in Visakhapatnam mishap

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday condoled the deaths of people killed in Visakhapatnam gas leak mishap.

"News of death of people in a gas leak accident from #Vizag in #AndhraPradesh is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the kin of the dead at their moment of grief. Pray to God to provide peace to the departed souls and for immediate recovery of the injured," he tweeted (translated from Hindi).

Eight people have been killed in the mishap. While 800 people have been hospitalised, the police have informed. Styrene gas leakage had occurred at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam early this morning. (ANI)