Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to visit Muzzafarpur tomorrow

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will visit Muzzafarpur district in Bihar tomorrow, where 69 children have died due to the outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

A total of 58 patients have died at Shri Krishna Medical College while 11 others died in a private hospital here. Till now, over 130 have been hospitalised in the district.

District Magistrate of Muzaffarpur had on Friday told ANI that for students till Class eight, schools will remain closed till June 22 and for students in higher standards, classes will be held only till 10.30 am.

Encephalitis is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions and headaches and has been claiming lives in the district for the past few weeks. (ANI)

