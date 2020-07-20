Union Health Minister launches PNB's CSR campaign against COVID-19

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday launched Punjab National Bank's nationwide Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign against COVID-19.

Speaking at the event, the Union Health Minister said, "There is no rocket science involved in preventing the disease from entering your body if you take care of the basic precautions which have been emphasised and reiterated time and again. It is only about wearing a mask all time and about keeping a safe distance from others."

"Till the time the COVID-19 vaccine is discovered. We can make use of 'social vaccine' that is available to us. Make use of masks, social distancing, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette," he added.

He further thanked PNB for shouldering the "responsibility of distributing free masks and sanitizer to people around the country".

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 11 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 40,425 new cases and 681 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday. (ANI)