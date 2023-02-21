Union health minister Mandaviya pays tribute to former Governor of Gujarat OP Kohli

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday paid a heartfelt tribute to the mortal remains of the BJP leader and former Gujarat Governor Om Prakash Kohli in the national capital.

"On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid heartfelt tributes to the mortal remains of the great educationist and former Governor of Gujarat Shri Om Prakash Kohli. May God give place to the virtuous soul in his holy feet and give strength to his family in this time of sorrow, " Mandaviya tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise Kohli saying that he played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Delhi.

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri OP Kohli Ji. He played a key role in strengthening our Party in Delhi. As MP and Governor, he focused on issues of public welfare. He was also passionate about the education sector. My thoughts are with his family. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari have also expressed condolences on Kohli's demise.

"Shri OP Kohliji in his long public life earned a lot of respect for his efficiency and scholarship. He was the Governor of Gujarat and also played an effective role in strengthening the BJP in Delhi. I am deeply saddened by his demise. May God give strength to his family," tweeted Rajnath Singh.

Union Minister Gadkari said that the news of the demise of Kohli is sad.

"The news of the demise of Om Prakash Kohli, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and former Governor of Gujarat, is sad. My heartfelt tribute to him. He has lived a life as a dedicated activist towards ideology and organization. He has an important contribution to strengthening the party and the organization. Along with being an educationist, and politician, Kohli ji has also been a good writer. May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family members. Om Shanti," Gadkari tweeted.

Former governor OP Kohli was 87 years old. He was the 19th governor of Gujarat from 2014 to 2019. Kohli was also elected to Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

