Union Health Minister to brief President Kovind on COVID-19 preparedness

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will brief President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday evening regarding the government's preparedness to contain coronavirus (COVID-19).

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 6 pm.

Dr Vardhan on Sunday reviewed the status, actions taken by States, UTs, and their preparedness regarding prevention, containment, and management of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, with a total of 11 fresh cases, the number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 125 on Tuesday, the Union health ministry said.

Today's tally includes 22 foreign nationals in the country. The country's highest tally of 36 cases is reported from Maharashtra which includes three foreign nationals. (ANI)

