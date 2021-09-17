Union Health Minister urges people to encourage COVID-19 vaccination on PM's birthday

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced free COVID-19 vaccines for all citizens and urged people to give him PM Modi birthday gift by getting vaccinated those who have not taken the dose so far.

Manadviya made an appeal for vaccinations in a tweet. "Let's do #VaccineSeva and give him (PM Modi) birthday gift by getting vaccinated those who have not taken the dose so far," he said.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Friday historic by setting a record of the maximum number of COVID-19 vaccine inoculations on the day.

India's COVID-19 cumulative vaccination coverage crossed a milestone of 76 crores on Wednesday. (ANI)