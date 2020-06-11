Union Health Ministry presents data on COVID-19 based on States' data, says Lav Agarwal

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal on Thursday said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reports COVID-19 deaths based on the data provided by the states.

He was responding to a question on the difference in coronavirus death toll by the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

"Country-wide death report is compiled based on States' data. If states take a day or two more in conducting 'death audit' and a change in numbers arise due to that, then, in next 2-3 days numbers are accounted for. We present the data given by the states. It is important for us that we present the data in a transparent way in front of the people so that they can get ready to fight against the disease," Agarwal said in the press conference today while responding to the question.

There have been around 2,098 coronavirus deaths in Delhi, said Jai Prakash, Chairperson, Standing Committee, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Thursday.

"From March till June 10, in all three municipal corporations of Delhi, there have been around 2,098 COVID-19 death cases for which funerals have been held. These all were coronavirus positive cases. We have given separate records of around 200 suspected cases," he said.

According to the last bulletin by the Delhi government, there have been 984 coronavirus deaths in the national capital. (ANI)

