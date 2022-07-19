Union Health Ministry seeks report from VMMC, Safdarjung Hospital after woman delivers baby on floor outside emergency dept

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare sought a report from Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjang Hospital after a woman delivered her baby on the floor outside the emergency department on Tuesday morning.



"It has been brought to the notice of the Safdarjung Hospital and VMMC that a pregnant woman delivered a baby outside the GRR on July 19, 2022. She was examined by the senior resident on duty at 5.45 PM on July 18, 2022 in GRR," said Health Ministry's statement.

"In view of the above, you are requested to submit a detailed report within 48 hours on the above issue," the statement added.

