Union Health Ministry sends letter to Finance Ministry for setting up AIIMS in Karnataka

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Health has sent a request letter to the Ministry of Finance for setting up AIIMS Hospital in Karnataka on the request of state Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

"Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had sent a request to the Union Ministry of Health for setting up of AIIMS hospital in the state. On his request, the Health Ministry has sent a request letter to the Finance Ministry for the same," a Health Ministry official told ANI on Thursday on condition of anonymity.

The central government has already announced 22 AIIMS hospital in different parts of the country.

Six AIIMS hospital in Rishikesh (Uttrakhand), Patna (Bihar) Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) and Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) respectively are already fully functional.

OPD services have also begun in the hospitals in Raebareli (UP), Gorakhpur (UP) and Mangalgiri (Andhra Pradesh). The OPD services are also scheduled to begin in AIIMS Nagpur (Maharashtra) by the first week of next month.

The AIIMS hospitals will also be set up in Kalyani (West Bengal), Guwahati (Assam), Bathinda(Punjab), Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh), Deoghar (Jharkhand), Samba (Jammu region) Awantipora (Kashmir), Madurai (Tamil Nadu), and Rajkot (Gujarat).

Construction for AIIMS in Bibinagar of Telangana is also underway.

A second AIIMS Hospital has also been sanctioned in Bihar, however, the land has not been allotted for the constriction by the state government.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS in Manethi of Haryana is also awaiting land allotment after it failed to get environment clearance. (ANI)