Union Health Ministry to introduce new drug to treat HIV/ AIDS by Feb next year

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry has planned to introduce a new drug for the treatment of patients suffering from HIV/AIDS. 'Dolutegravir' is a new drug which is likely to be available in the market by February 2020.

Dr Naresh Goel, Deputy Director-General of National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) told ANI: "Previously, we have been using the combination drug of TLE. But now, the health ministry has decided to use TLD combination drug - known as Dolutegravir. It has fewer side effects and tolerance is better."

Informing about the other advantages of Dolutegravir drug, the official said that the resistance to the new drug will develop late and adherence is better.

"The viral suppression is faster with the use of this new drug. We have started training our doctors on how to prescribe the new drug to the patients. By January, it will be done and in February, we will launch the drug," he added.

As of now the current estimates of People Living with HIV ( PLHIV) is about 21 lakh 40 thousand, said the official.

The health ministry has set the target to achieve the target of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) by eliminating the epidemic of HIV/AIDS from India by 2030.

On the Occasion of World AIDS Day, Dr Harsh Vardhan, the Union Health Minister said, "During 2018-19, about 79 per cent people living with HIV knew their status and 82 per cent diagnosed with HIV are receiving free antiretroviral therapy and 79 per cent are virally suppressed. The basic target remains that of 'Three Zeros' - i.e. zero new infections, zero AIDS-related deaths and zero discrimination."

As per the official data by NACO, every year about 88,000 new infections are added to their list. NACO has strengthened its monitoring mechanism with more than 35,000 reporting units providing information on completely IT-enabled system.

Since 1980s NACO is playing a key role in fighting against the disease and reducing the prevalence of HIV/AIDS in the country. It has signed MOU with 18 Central government ministries to combat the disease. (ANI)

