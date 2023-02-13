Union Health Ministry to organise cyclathon across 1.56 lakh health and wellmess centres

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The Union Health ministry will on Tuesday organise a Cyclathon at 1.56 lakh Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness centres across the country.

Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya posted, "Cycling is one of the best ways to keep our body healthy, fit and active. On the 14th of February 2023, #CycleForHealth at your nearest Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centre."

"Ride as much or as little, as long or as short as you feel, but ride!" he tweeted.

"Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centres- Ensuring access to preventive & promotive healthcare. To raise awareness on physical & mental wellbeing, a nationwide Cyclathon is being organized at all 1.56 lakh HWCs across the country on 14th Feb 2023," he posted further.

As part of the ongoing 'Swastha Mann, Swastha Ghar' campaign, launched last year, to enhance awareness around healthy living, health melas will be organised on 14th of every month in 1.56 lakh Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness centres (AB-HWC) across the country.

Activities such as Yoga, Zumba, Teleconsultation, Nikshay Poshan Abhiyan, Non-Communicable Diseases screening and Drug Distribution, Sickle Cell Disease screening will be undertaken as part of these countrywide health melas, said the health ministry in a statement. (ANI)