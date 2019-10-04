Representative image
Representative image

Union Health Secretary directs State govts to conduct monthly inspections on availability of e-cigarettes in schools, colleges

Priyanka Sharma | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 19:29 IST

By Priyanka Sharma
New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): The Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan has written to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and State governments to conduct monthly drive and inspect the availability and usage of e-cigarettes in educational institutions.
In a letter to the state government, a copy of which is with ANI, Sudan had stated, "This is to inform that the Central government has prohibited electronic cigarettes through promulgation of 'The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage, and advertisement) ordinance 2019."
"It is requested that necessary instructions be taken by all the concerned departments. They are directed to take necessary measures to implement the provisions of the Ordinance. It is also requested that a month-long drive may also be undertaken to ensure the implementation of the provisions of the ordinance," the letter read.
Talking to ANI, Sudan said: "Now that the government has banned e-cigarettes, we have to be alert. We have to see that e-cigarettes are not available among school and especially college students. We have written to MHRD and state governments asking them to direct all educational departments and institutions to make a monthly drive to check the availability of electronic cigarettes if any. It is a multi-sectoral effort and all the departments have to work together."
The ban on e-cigarettes includes the strict prohibition on production, import, distribution, sale, and use of electronic cigarettes along with imprisonment and penalty for violators.
ENDS or e-cigarettes are battery-powered devices used to smoke or "vape", a flavoured solution containing nicotine, an addictive chemical found in cigarettes which are harmful to health.
Last month ANI had reported that in a Cabinet briefing, Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitaraman declared a ban on e-cigarettes. "Its impact is adverse on the youth of today. The data which we have of the United States indicates that there is 77.8 per cent growth of e-cigarettes amongst school students from class 10th to 12th. About 48.5% of children studying in middle school were victim of e-cigarettes."
"Even science-based journals have shown that since 2011-2015, there was 900% growth of e-cigarettes market in the United States," she said.
The draft ordinance, which was proposed by the health ministry, stated maximum imprisonment of up to one year along with a penalty of Rs 1 lakh against first-time violators.
The ministry had also recommended a maximum of up to three years of jail and a penalty of Rs 5 lakh for habitual offenders.
This draft ordinance was later sent to the Group of Minister's (GOM) to examine its various aspects.
GOM had discussed with the health ministry: "At present, there is no legislation available to deal with these hazardous products. On provisions related to search and seizure operations, it has been further discussed that there will be an authorised officer to keep a vigil on sale, distribution and usage of e-cigarette."
"Authorised officer can conduct search and seizures. S/he has the power to seize property, stocks, records in offences," as discussed by GOM.
A few months back, the Indian Council of Market Research released a white paper based on over 200 international studies demanding the complete ban on e-cigarettes. It stated that nicotine is considered one of the most addictive substances making a potential risk of a person being addicted to it throughout life.
In the white paper, the ICMR said that e-cigarettes adversely affect the cardiovascular system, impairs respiratory immune cell function and airways in a way similar to cigarette smoking and is responsible for severe respiratory diseases. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:54 IST

MEA refuses to comment over Kejriwal awaiting clearance for C40...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday refused to comment on clearance to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for visiting and speaking at the C40 summit and stated that it does not comment on individual requests.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:44 IST

It is beginning for Aditya, entering politics doesn't mean...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Putting to rest speculation about Aditya Thackeray being a chief ministerial aspirant, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said here on Friday that it is just the beginning for his son and entering politics does not mean becoming Chief Minister.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:29 IST

Gandhi ashram development project faces opposition, would...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Central government's development plan for Sabarmati Ashram to turn it into a world-class monument spread into 32 acre, is facing opposition from inmates who claim that the plan would disturb the peace of the area where they have been staying for many generatio

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:21 IST

Andhra Pradesh: CM Reddy launches YSR Vahana Mitra scheme

Eluru (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme which provides Rs 10,000 allowance to self-employed drivers of autos, taxis and maxi cabs.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:19 IST

Warning bell has rung for BJP government in Haryana, says Selja

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja on Friday said that warning bell has rung for the BJP government in the state and its slogan of 'Ab ki baar, 75 paar' will fall flat in the ensuing elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:17 IST

Government amends electric vehicle charging guidelines

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): In order to address the range of issues of Electric Vehicle Owners, a phase-wise installation of an appropriate network of Charging Infrastructure throughout the country has been envisaged in the new electric vehicle guidelines.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:15 IST

Dharmendra Pradhan launches customer outreach initiative of...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan here on Friday launched a customer outreach initiative, 'Grahak Mela Camp' by various national banks.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:12 IST

Uttrakhand: SDRF team airlifts man from Kedarnath after he falls ill

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): A man was airlifted from Kedarnath by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team after he fell seriously ill early morning on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:05 IST

Bihar: Nitish Kumar should take responsibility for flood in...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should take responsibility for the floods that occurred in Patna and other parts of the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:02 IST

Gwalior High Court seeks state's response over vacant mayor post

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): The Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday sought a response from the Gwalior Municipal Corporation over the vacant post of mayor and the procedure being followed to fill it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:00 IST

Bhadauria stresses on Make in India, backs DRDO's indigenous 5th...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Throwing his weight behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India initiative, IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria on Friday said that his force would go for the indigenous AMCA plane for fifth-generation fighter aircraft (FGFA) requirements.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 19:54 IST

Successfully struck terrorist camps located at Balakot: IAF Chief

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria on Friday listed the successful strike on Jaish terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot as a major achievement of the force this year.

Read More
iocl