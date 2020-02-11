Union Health Secretary reviews preparedness for novel coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): The Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan on Tuesday chaired a meeting with the senior officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to review the actions and preparedness for prevention and management of Novel Coronavirus, here.

The Secretary highlighted that the situation is under control presently, but states and union territories shall remain alert and vigilant. And that the community level awareness activities regarding the updated advisories, guidelines, protocols, etc., need to be enhanced by the states.

At present, the screening of passengers is on at all 21 airports, 12 major seaports, and border crossings.

2148 flights and 232613 passengers have been screened so far.

As of now, 1632 samples have been tested for coronavirus, out of which 3 samples had earlier tested positive (Kerala).

All Indian evacuees from Wuhan have tested negative for nCoV, 11527 persons are presently under community surveillance in 34 States/Union Territories. (ANI)

